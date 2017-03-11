4 Mayors Named

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated some persons for appointment as Metropolitan Chief Executives, subject to the approval of their respective assemblies.

They include Iddrisu Musah – Tamale Metropolitan Assembly; Mohammed Adjei Sowah – Accra Metropolitan Assembly; Anthony K.K. Sam – Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly and Osei Assibey Antwi – Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

A press release from the Office of the President issued yesterday and signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications, which made the announcement, indicated that the president had also appointed Charles Bissue, subject to consultation with the Council of State, as a presidential staffer.