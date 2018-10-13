4 Killed At Niifio Crash

Four persons died in an accident that occurred on Thursday dawn at Niifio, a community near Suhum in the Eastern Region along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

One of the drivers believed to be a 35-year-old Burkinabe was in charge of a DAF trailer with registration number 11KG 8377.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Police Spokesperson, told DAILY GUIDE that one of the vehicles veered off its lane and collided with another DAF Trailer with registration number WR 764-S, whose driver is yet to be identified, from the opposite direction.

He added that the drivers of both trucks and their respective mates got trapped under the mangled vehicles, but with the assistance of the Ghana National Fire Service and Road Safety Management from Suhum the bodies were removed and deposited at Suhum Government Hospital mortuary pending for autopsy.

From Daniel Bampoe, Niifio