 4 Killed In Ambulance Crash

The accident truck

A fatal accident that occurred at Beahu in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region yesterday claimed four lives.

The accident occurred when an ambulance conveying a sick person from Dixcove to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi collided with a tipper truck.

The tipper truck, which was loaded with manganese, was travelling from Takoradi to Tarkwa.

The deceased, all males, included the patient, who was being conveyed to the hospital, identified as Ben Asafoah.

The driver of the ambulance, whose name was given as Alex Asare, was in a critical condition at the time of filing this report.

The ambulance reportedly knocked down a pedestrian who also died on the spot.

The bodies of the victims had been deposited at the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital morgue while three others, including the driver of the tipper truck who got injured, were receiving treatment at the same facility.

The Western and Central Regional Manager of the Road Safety Commission, Bismark Boakye remarked, “In fact, I was very sad upon hearing the news, especially after speaking well about Western Region’s low accident rate at a conference, and now look at what has just happened.

“The attitude of drivers trying to race with ambulances on siren should be addressed,” he suggested.

An onlooker, who gave his name only as Swanzy, was also not happy with the attitude of some drivers who would not give way to ambulances conveying sick people and blowing their sirens.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi