4 Grabbed Over Missing Guns At KUMACA

Four people have been arrested by the police to assist in investigations over the missing of three guns at Kumasi Academy Senior High School (KUMACA).

The names of the suspects have not been disclosed to the public, but reports indicate that a security man in the school is also being investigated.

The guns, which belong to KUMACA, have been registered in the name of the headmaster of the second cycle institution.

ACP Kwaku Boah, the Manhyia Divisional Police Commander, made the disclosure during an interview with Otec FM on Thursday evening.

He said the three guns were kept in a certain room in the school but they mysteriously got missing recently.

According to the police chief, some people were hired to work in the school and the guns got missing after they had completed their work.

“We suspect that some people might have a played role in the missing of the three guns so we have invited them to assist in investigations.

“The guns are the property of the school, and they have been in the school for several years until they reportedly got missing recently.”

The police chief said the security agencies would leave no stone unturned in their bid to recover guns, which were being used to protect the school.

ACP Boah therefore admonished the public, especially those in possession of the missing guns, to return them to the police in peace.

He stated that anybody that would be arrested in relation with the guns would be made to face the full rigorous of the law.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi