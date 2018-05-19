4 Foreigners Arrested Over Galamsey

The Chinese suspect and the destroyed water body

Four foreign nationals – one Chinese and three Togolese – have been arrested by Operation Vanguard (the joint military/police taskforce against galamsey) at Broniamah, a community in the Amenfi Central District of the Western Region.

The four, who were arrested on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, were allegedly indulging in galamsey (illegal mining) activities.

The suspects were identified as Lin Chanquo, 44, the Chinese; Kwame Musah, 28; Kombete Kudjo, 48 and Ano Nabro, 21 – all Togolese.

The foreigners were arrested together with two Ghanaians. They are Osumanu Yakubu, 27, from Tamale and Inusah Issah, 25, from Garu Tempane – both in the Northern Region.

The Operation Vanguard team reportedly chanced upon one immobilized Hyundai excavator with chassis number K3R000033 at the site.

The team also seized one Liungong excavator with chassis number CLG0956DC052066 and conveyed it to the Wassa Amenfi District Assembly.

Other items seized by the team included one locally manufactured single barrel gun, one Toyota Hilux pickup truck with registration number GT 8131-13, one water pumping machine and 11 mobile phones.

Squadron Leader Robison Omane Agyei, Public Relations Officer of Operation Vanguard, made these disclosures to DAILY GUIDE in an interview.

Squadron Leader Omane Agyei added that the suspects and the seized items were handed over to the Manso Amenfi Central police for further investigation and possible prosecution.

He indicated that earlier, the Western Region Forward Operating Base (FOB) of the taskforce had busted 12 Ghanaians in the Furi Forest at Kutukrom in the Prestea Huni Valley District of the region.

“The FOB immobilized 12 excavators, seized other mining equipment and handed them over to the Prestea District police for further investigation,” he revealed.

Squadron Leader Omane Agyei underscored, “With these arrests, the total number of arrests is now 1,205, with 5,134 ‘changfas immobilized while 74 vehicles and 78 motorbikes have been seized.,

He indicated that 107 firearms, 2,344 ammunition and 228 excavators had so far been impounded and 312 of them immobilized. He also said that 432 water pumping machines had been seized, with 977 of the machines immobilized.

Squadron Leader Omane Agyei pointed out that Operation Vanguard (OV) would continue to perform its task, in spite of the vile propaganda aimed at tarnishing the image of the group.

“We have always been asking for evidence when allegations are made against the taskforce. This will enable us to deal with the bad nuts amongst us. All that we seem to hear are allegations without evidence,” Squadron Leader Omane Agyei posited.

“The taskforce is sending a stern warning to illegal miners to desist from the act. because we will come after them wherever they are hiding,” he stressed.

“We believe some miscreants are out there using the name of Operation Vanguard to extort monies from illegal miners. The illegal miners are not able to complain because, they are doing an illegal act.” Squadron Leader Omane Agyei noted.

“We must all ensure that we support government to sanitize the mining sector for the benefit all,” he appeled.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi