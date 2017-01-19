4 In Court for Robbery 

Four persons have been arraigned before court for allegedly robbing three employees of ETODAD Limited of their monies and properties.

They are Adams Alhassan, 36, aka Dogo America, businessman; Halidu Yussif, 27, bicycle repairer, Abubakari Safui, 33, motor mechanic and Dennis Sodzie, 36, mason.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Stephen K. Adjei on March 22, 2016, the four at Appolonia conspired to rob and robbed the three victims, all residents of Appolonia.

In the case of Sophia Debra aka Efua, the gang robbed her of GH¢30,000 and two mobile phones worth GH¢600.

For the second complainant- Felix Tetteh Dortey, the gang robbed him of his Samsung Note 4 mobile phone worth GH¢1,200 and a Nokia phone valued at GH¢130.

Benard Annang, the third victim, had his Nokia Lumia 750 mobile phone worth GH¢450 stolen from him.

The accused persons have however denied the charges in a court, presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.

Lawyer Kwesi Bismark, who represented the accused persons, prayed for bail which was granted by the court.

The court granted each of the four bail in the sum of GH¢80,000 with four sureties, one to be justified. They are to reappear on February 7, 2017.

The complainants are all employees of ETODAD Limited, a gravel and sand winning company.

On the day of the incident, the complainants were suddenly attacked by the accused persons on motorbikes with cutlasses amidst the firing of gunshots at their gravel and sand winning site.

The gunshots frightened the complainants who surrendered the afore-stated items and monies and bolted away.

On November 29, Dogo America, the supposed leader of the gang, was arrested in relation to a different case by the police at Appolonia.

The four refused to give statements to the police, insisting that they would only do so in the presence of their lawyers.

