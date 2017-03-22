4 Basic Schools Closed Down At Walewale

Basic schools closed down

Walewale D/A ‘B’ cluster of schools have been closed down following a clash between some teachers of the school and encroachers.

The teachers prevented the encroachers from developing the land which led to the clash.

The teachers, in an attempt to save the lands, petitioned the District Assembly and the Ghana Education Service (GES) last year to intervene in the matter to stop the persistent encroachment by some unscrupulous persons in recent times.

But for the timely intervention of some community members, the teachers would have sustained severe injuries.

The authorities, at the schools namely Walewale D/A JHS “B”, Walewale Primary B1, Primary B2 School and Walewale D/A KG, took the decision to close down the schools after a meeting with the stakeholders on the matter.

A teacher Mohammed Yussif Baba told DAILY GUIDE that encroachers pose major challenges to them.

According to him, on Monday they realized that some developers were building on the school lands.

He indicated that the issue has since been reported to the chief of the community.

Mohammed Yussif Baba disclosed that the encroachers also threatened to kill the teachers within the next 24 hours.

He appealed to government to take steps immediately to secure the lands for academic work to continue.

From Eric Kombat, Walewale

(kombat.eric@yahoo.com)