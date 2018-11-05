3Music Awards Returns In March

Patapaa

The annual 3Music Awards will return to the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair Centre, in Accra on March 16, 2019.

It is happening on the heels of last year’s successful run at the same venue.

Organisers say 3Music Awards 2019 will make some changes, assuring music fans and stakeholders of an exciting event.

The awards will feature a number of events, including a live nomination show and a night dedicated to legends on the music scene.

The awards categories have also grown to include more genre and song-specific categories. The first edition of the awards had more act-specific categories, organisers have clarified.

Last year’s various social media categories have all morphed into the digital act of the year category, which will reward the best use of social and online media by talents to acquire the biggest fanbase, drive interactivity and social impact. Fan army of the year also returns with much more excitement. The winning fan army gets an opportunity to stage a concert to be headlined by their talent at the Fantasy Dome later in the year.

Voting mechanics for the 2019 3Music Awards will see some changes as well. Prominently, it will feature innovation that measures comments, hashtags, social media updates, mobile IVR and texts to short codes across two voting blocs, the public & the awards academy.

The CEO of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, indicated that “consistent with our positioning of being here for the music and also as the biggest music awards stage, the 3Music Awards 2019 wants to be all what today’s music represents providing a much more expansive and inclusive platform to celebrate outstanding artistry, the sound, the talents, the fans, the impact of technology, the media, social impact and most importantly legends in the business.”