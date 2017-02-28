‘3m Live With Diabetes’

Elizabeth Esi Denyoh

About three million Ghanaians have been identified as living with diabetes, a chronic disease caused by the body’s inability to utilise sugar, leading to a build-up of the sugar in the bloodstream.

The President of the National Diabetes Association of Ghana, Elizabeth Esi Denyoh, who revealed this, noted that diabetes is a challenge and not a death sentence which needs much awareness creation to avoid its escalation.

She disclosed that three out of nine Ghanaians suffer from diabetes, saying it is a chronic condition which could result in other health conditions, such as kidney failure, amputation, stroke, impotence and eye diseases that could cause blindness.

She said research had established that only 10 per cent of the cases are diagnosed early for proper medical care, pointing out that the remaining 90 per cent are diagnosed after death.

Mrs Denyoh revealed this at the official inauguration of the Western Region Senior High School (SHS) Diabetes Screening project at Fijai Senior High, near Sekondi. It was themed “Eyes On Diabetes.”

She explained that as part of efforts in tackling the disease, the association had resolved to educate students and the youth about it and its management so that they would in turn educate their family members on it.

Through the work of the association, she said, children and adults living with diabetes received insulin, glucometers and strips free of charge under the auspices of the Life-for-a-child Foundation.

“The association, among other things, is ensuring that people desist from lifestyles that predispose them to diabetic condition.

“Also, diabetes screening is one of the activities of the association to help diagnose people with diabetic condition early,” she said.

Mrs Denyoh said to stay healthy, individuals need to watch their diet and exercise more.

She stressed the need for government to support the cause of the association and provide more interventions to address the problem, adding that most patients need serious attention.

She indicated that although Ghana had made progress in coming up with policies and strategies to tackle diabetes, there’s still more to be done, considering the increasing trend.

Mrs Denyoh therefore, urged the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to consider highly subsidized treatment for people suffering from diabetes.

Health facilities, she said, should also institute diabetes clinics and provide free services for people who would walk into their facilities.

She revealed that with support from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, the association had been able to screen about 110,000 students of the disease in some parts of the country.

The Western Regional Director of Education, Enyonam Afi Amefugha, commended the association for its efforts in educating students on the prevention and control of diabetes.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Fijai