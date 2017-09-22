3G Awards To Honour Pat Thomas

Pat Thomas

Pat Thomas, one of Ghana’s highlife music legends who has contributed immensely towards the development and promotion of the Ghanaian highlife music, will be honoured at this year’s awards ceremony, the organisers of the 3G Awards have announced.

Pat Thomas will join other nominees in New York to be honoured for his outstanding work in Ghanaian music industry.

Some of the Ghanaian celebrities who will be honoured at the event include Vivienne Achor, gospel duo Willie & Mike, among others.

The 3G Media Awards 2017 is in recognition of exceptional leaders and their contributions to the Ghanaian and global communities.

The event will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Pak Banquet Hall, 4229 Park Avenue Bronx, New York.

The event will be co-hosted by Bernard Aduse Poku of Kumawood Fam and Ageorgia. DJs expected who are expected to grace the event include DJ Jeff, DJ Prince, DJ Prekese and Naasei. There will be a live musical performance from Akrofi and a host of others.

This year’s event is being sponsored by KTA Moblie, the Permanent Missions of Ghana in New York, the National Council of Ghanaian Associations, Ghana Chamber of Commerce USA, Vitalghradio, Royal Estates Group, Highlife Radio, Golden FM, Worcester, Anokyekrom and Club Noamesco.