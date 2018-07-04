3D Multimedia To Host Beauty, Hair & Wigs Fair

Catherine Afeku

Organisers of Miss Gold Ghana beauty pageant have announced plans to organise the first ‘Miss Gold Beauty, Hair & Wigs Fair’.

The three-day fair, which will be held in December this year, is aimed at promoting and encouraging the use of made-in-Ghana products and services.

Ghanaian exhibitors, including fashion designers, beauty retailers, beauticians among others, will be present to showcase goods and services made in Ghana at the fair.

The fair is expected to comprise exhibitions, workshops and seminars, training, make-up and beauty shows, product launches and celebrity appearances.

According to 3D Multimedia, they are targeting over 100 exhibitors for the fair which is expected to attract thousands of patrons.

The organisers have promised patrons an unforgettable experience as they will get to see, sample, make new discoveries and purchase authentic Ghanaian made products at unbeatable prices.

The maiden edition of the fair, which is slated for December 15 to December 17, will be launched in October at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra.

A number of entertaining activities such as musical concert, comedy show and a host of others will take place during the fair to entertain patrons.