307 Service Personnel Yet To Report In ER

The Eastern Regional Director of National Service Secretariat (NSS), Benjamin Oduro Asantehas, has said 307 National Service Personnel (NSP) graduates posted to the region are yet to report for validation.

He said the total number of graduates from tertiary institutions posted to the region this year was 8,894.

Mr Asante said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the end of the validation process for the graduates from the tertiary institutions.

He said in addition to the graduates from the tertiary institutions, about 2,462 qualified nurses were also posted to the region.

The Eastern Regional Director of NSS said currently about 1,231 of the qualified nurses had validated their registration since the process started in September.

He said this year’s registration and validation saw great improvement as compared to last year’s in terms of organization and method used.

“Online registration, booking of appointment for validation and employing photocopier machines contributed to ease and fast validation process by the NSS”, he said.

Mr Asante said the secretariat used to run a fish farm where some of the service personnel assisted in its management and currently has a maize farm at Anweabeng in the East Akim District of the Eastern Region.

