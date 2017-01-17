300 Doctors For Asantehemaa’s Funeral

Baffour Hyeaman Osei Brentuo VI (middle)

At least 250 nurses and 50 doctors will be put on standby to offer quick emergency medical services during the burial rites of the late Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, the 13th queen mother of the Asante Kingdom.

Otumfuo’s Mawerehene, Baffour Osei Hyeaman Brentuo VI, who heads the Medical and Sanitation Sub-Committee of the Asantehemaa’s funeral, told the media in Kumasi on Thursday that the medical team includes paramedics from the National Ambulance Services and the Red Cross.

According to him, tent clinics will be set up at the funeral grounds at the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace for immediate response to emergent situation so as to protect lives.

He admonished members of the general public to be wary and avoid stampede which is associated with events of this nature, indicating that they are expecting a high turnout for the burial rites and service.

The Asantehemaa who is the mother of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II died at the age of 111 on Monday, November 14, 2016, at her palace.

Baffour Osei Hyeaman Brentuo announced that Saturday, January 14, 2017 was set aside for a special clean-up exercise.

According to John Gorkeh-Miah, Director of Waste Management at the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, a requisition of 150 tricycles had been made to collect waste materials during the exercise.

According to him, vicinities like Suame roundabout, Anloga junction, Tech road, Asanteman SHS area, Manhyia Garden, Dr Mensah, Breman road, Zoo Garden, Ala-bar and Airport roundabout have been penciled down for massive clean-up exercise to be led by military personnel, schoolchildren and the KMA special taskforce.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Manhyia Palace, Kumasi