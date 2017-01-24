3 Swimmers And Coach Return From Budapest

Three swimmers and their coach from Ombi Awim Club of Ghana, have return from Budapest, Hungary after attending an 8 day clinic in swimming and waterpolo at the University of Physical Education.

The swimmers are PRINCE ABDULLAH ADJETEY SOWAH of God Grace International, Abeka-Accra, YAKUBU IBRAHIM ISSAH AND FIRDAUS IBRAHIM ISSAH of Calvary International School.

The trip was facilitated by the Ombi Swim Club, the Ghana Swimming Association and Rev Lawrence Tetteh.

“The clinic will go a long way to help the swimmers in their training and also help bond the relationship between Hungary and Ghana,” coach Issah reiterated.

The Coach Ibrahim Issah, who happens to be an alma matter of the University of Physical Education expressed his satisfaction of the Clinic, and lauded the Hungarian Embassy and Rev. Lawrence Tetteh for the support.

As part of the tour, the team spent a few days in Germany before returning home.