3 Suspects Arrested Over Adeyman Chief’s Murder

The three suspects

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of a development Chief at Adeyman, Nii Tettey Saban, in the Ga West Municipality on June 8, 2017.

The suspects have been identified as Asafoatse Nii Quaye Quartey, aged 39; Musah Mohammed, aged 28, and Rahim Yakubu, aged 20.

At a press briefing addressed by the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, ASP Effia Tenge, on Thursday morning, she said the suspects “are highly suspected to be among a group of thugs, who murdered Nii Tetteh Saban in Adeyman on the 8th of June, 2017.”

She said police “began rigorous investigations into the death of the deceased and on 12th June, 2017, based upon police intelligence, the three were arrested at Ridge View Hotel, Kwabenya, where they had gone to launch a similar attack on another victim.”

A pistol and 17 rounds of ammunition were retrieved from one of the suspects. Two unregistered motorbikes, which were among a number of motorbikes used by the suspects during the invasion of the Ardeyman family stool house on June 8 were also retrieved.

The late Nii Tettey Saban is alleged to have been killed over some chieftaincy issues. Two other persons also sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds in the attack on the chief.

Earlier reports said he and some persons were performing rites to lift the ban on drumming and noise making on the fateful day, when some youth ambushed them, shot sporadically and dragged him to a different location where they brutally beat him before shooting him dead.

