3 Suspected Robbers Arrested At Lapaz

The Mile 7 Police on Saturday arrested three suspected armed robbers who concealed their weapons in the engine of a taxi as part of efforts to attack an individual at Fish Pond, near Abeka Lapaz.

The suspects are Kweku Asamoah, 27, a trotro driver, Richard Asare aka Paa Kwesi, 23, driver, and Emmanuel Agyapong aka Kofi Emma, 24.

The police also found three BB cartridges of 70MM ammunition on the suspects.

The Mile 7 District Police Commander, Superintendent Iddrusu Tanko Issifu, who briefed DAILY GUIDE, said the suspects snatched a Kia Pride taxi from its owner for the robbery operation.

At about 11:30pm on Friday, January 13, 2017, the three suspects hired the services of a taxi driver to transport them from Ofankor Barrier to Tantra Hill.

Upon reaching Ola Street on the Tantra Hill Road, Kweku Asare asked the driver to stop for them to alight.

Kweku Asamoah subsequently pulled a gun on the driver and asked him to get out of the car.

The three suspects immediately boarded the car and sped off after the taxi driver alighted.

The victim immediately rushed to the Mile 7 Police Station to report the case.

A message was sent to all patrols in Accra to be on lookout for the taxi.

At 2am on Saturday, the Mile 7 Police Patrol Team on patrol duties around Fish Pond spotted the taxi with registration number GW 9026Z and stopped it.

Kweku Asamoah and Emmanuel Agyapong, who were in the car, were immediately arrested by the police.

A BB cartridge was found on Kweku Asamoah and when the vehicle was searched further, their guns were discovered in the engine of the car.

The two suspects later led the police to the house of their third accomplice, Richard Asare who was also arrested.

2BB cartridges of 70MM ammunition were also discovered in his room after a search.

The three persons, who have admitted to the offence, would soon be arraigned before court.

By LindaTenyah-Ayettey