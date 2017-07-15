3 Robbers Lynched In Nadowli

Desmond Danyi aka Nabu

An angry mob reportedly lynched three suspected armed robbers recently at Nator Banori, a village near Nadowli in the Upper West Region.

The victims, who are of Fulani extraction, are currently at the Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa.

Briefing the media in Wa, Deputy Upper West Regional Police Commander, ACP Edward Oduro Kwarteng, said at about 1300 hrs on that fateful day, one Dienuma Kwaku, 45, heard an unusual noise in his room.

He said the complainant then woke up and saw three supposed Fulani men – one of them he could only identify as Puuri and two others, who formerly resided in the same village – armed with two single barrel shot guns and cutlasses.

He said they were busily ransacking the complainant’s personal effects in the room.

ACP Kwarteng said the complainant, upon seeing the suspects, raised an alarm and they escaped from the room.

Later he (complainant) claimed he had identified two of the suspects and led four other young men to the houses of the three Fulani men where they were arrested and brought to his house.

Mr Dienuma Kwaku later invited his neighbours to his house and as they were cautioning the suspects, they were also being beaten at the same time, the deputy commander said.

He said when they saw that the suspects were weak, they conveyed them on a tricycle to the Nadowli Police Station where the police quickly rushed them to the hospital, but they were pronounced dead on arrival.

The complainant has since been arrested.

In another development, ACP Kwarteng said on 10th July, 2017 at about 2000hrs, the police at Hain received information that some unidentified armed men had blocked the Ulo-Nobre Road and were robbing the road users.

He said two police officers namely, Sergeant Karim Matari and Constable Christopher Agbeko, proceeded to the scene, which was about 15km from Hain.

“As they were going, five young men appeared from the nearby bush, flashing them to stop and when they obliged, one of the suspects ordered them to put off the engine while one was walking towards them with a dagger and the rest standing behind with cutlasses,” he narrated.

ACP Kwarteng said when the Sergeant realized that their lives were in danger, he fired at the one who was advancing towards them, killing him instantly, but the rest ran into the bush.

He said the deceased was identified as Desmond Danyi alias Naabu, a reportedly notorious criminal at Jirapa, who was standing trial at the Wa Circuit Court for causing unlawful damage.

The four suspects, who escaped into the bush – Hassan Arieba, 28; Christopher Godwin, 26; Mahamud Jallo, 40; Wellendi Bari, 38 – have since been arrested by the police and would soon be put before court.

The deputy commander said the police patrol team in Wa also shot the left thigh of one suspect, Abdul-Moomin Abubakar, when he attempted shooting at the police with his single barrel gun.

He said this happened when the patrol team received information that some armed men had blocked the Jonga-Sombo Road and were harassing road users.

Again, in another development, suspect Ibrahim Adams, 33, was arrested and arraigned before the Wa Circuit Court, presided over by Forson Baah Agyapong, and was remanded into police custody to assist with investigation regarding the attack on Master Harry Amankwa.

Harry Amankwa, a Level 400 student at the Wa campus of the University for Development Studies (UDS), who received deep cutlass wounds on his shoulder, head and right wrist on July 2, has since been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for further treatment.

