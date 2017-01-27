3 Paddies In GHȼ150,000 Fraudulent Deal

The three suspects in police custody

Three persons, who allegedly forged some documents to secure a loan of GHȼ150,000 from a micro finance company in Adabraka, Accra, are in hot water.

The suspects are Kwabena Adofo, Isaac Lord Damtse and George E. Williams.

They allegedly presented documents covering a building at McCarthy Hills to Reob Ferkams Microfinance at Adabraka and obtained a loan to the tune of GHȼ150,000.

After defaulting in the payment of the money, the suspects allegedly vacated their respective premises to unknown locations.

Management of the Micro Finance Company hired the services of private investigators, Case Consult and Management Services Ghana to investigate the case.

Through their investigations, the company detected that the documents tendered in for the loan had been forged by the suspects.

The case was immediately reported to the Adabraka Police for further investigations.

Police investigations led to the arrest of one of the suspects Kwabena Adofo at his hideout in Accra.

He is currently on police enquiry bail while the two others are currently at large.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)