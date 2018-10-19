3 Killed Over Chieftaincy Dispute In BA

Three people from Japekrom have reportedly been killed owing to a protracted land dispute between Japekrom and Drobo in the Jaman South District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

Some unidentified persons believed to be from Drobo yesterday fired shots at a group of people from Japekrom who were returning from the Mposuo River after performing cleansing rites as part of activities marking this year’s Munifie Festival.

One Wofa Atta Sena, 42, Mmrantihene of Japekrom (youth leader) died as a result of the gunshot wounds while another person was believed to have been killed in a mob attack. Unconfirmed reports said a third person had also died.

The clashes, DAILY GUIDE gathered, occurred at about 5:30pm on Wednesday on a section of Drobo-Sampa Highway.

According to reports, the clashes ended on Thursday morning and vehicles were burnt as inhabitants ran for their lives.

Regional Police Spokesperson, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong, confirmed the death of the two persons to the media, adding that a combined team of military and police personnel had been dispatched from the Regional Police Headquarters to the area to maintain law and order.

Explaining further, Chief Inspector Oppong said as part of the Munufie Festival celebration by the people of Japekrom, the chief and elders of area travelled to Mposuo River to bath in the night and returned to Jakeprom through Drobo.

He disclosed: “The Japekrom people had to travel on a bus through Drobo to Mposuo River to perform the rituals. Upon their return and as custom demands, they alighted and took part in a procession Drobo to Japekrom, which is a distance of about 300 metres.

“They later realized that the main road had been blocked by people believed to be from Drobo. As they tried to move ahead, snipers allegedly from Drobo Palace fired gunshots at them, killing the Mmrantihene instantly who was part of them.

“Fifteen others were also injured and were rushed to Sampa Government Hospital. Although the injured and the dead could have been sent to St. Mary’s Hospital at Drobo but for fear of further attacks, they were rushed to Sampa Government Hospital in the Jaman North District”.

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicated that the people of Japekrom failed to follow the route designated by the Regional Security Council prior to the performance of the rituals to avert violent clashes between the two due to protracted chieftaincy and land disputes.

It would be recalled that the Supreme Court, in judgement delivered in 2015, declared the people of Japekrom as the rightful owners of the disputed land.

There have been tension and intermittent clashes between the two factions since the apex court gave its verdict.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Peace Council, which called for calm, has urged the parties to go back to the Supreme Court to seek further interpretation since both sides are giving different interpretation to the Supreme Court’s ruling, Secretary to the Council, Alhaji Abdalla Sawlalla, told the paper in Sunyani.

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com

From Daniel y Dayee, Drobo