3 Killed In Bloody Crash

Three men, aged 70, 60 and 43 (whose names had not been disclosed at press time last night), reportedly lost their lives in a gory accident Monday morning.

They were said to be on board a Rendezvous Buick 4-Wheel drive vehicle which reportedly somersaulted on its way from Ofoase to Kumasi on the Accra/Kumasi Highway.

Three other people, who sustained serious injuries, were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for treatment.

DSP Anyani Andrews, Juaso District Police Commander, who confirmed the news to this paper, said eight people were on board the vehicle.

According to him, it was heading to Kumasi from Ofoase but it somersaulted on a sharp curve between Bankani and Banso.

DSP Anyani said after checks on the mangled vehicle, the police realized that the shaft was broken, so he suspected it was the cause of the accident.

He noted that two people, including one Abusua Panin, died on the spot and another man also gave up the ghost at a hospital at Juaso, later.

DSP Anyani said the dead persons had been taken to the morgue for autopsy.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi