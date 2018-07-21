3 Jailed Over Illegal Mining

Three persons Christian Asare, 22, mechanic, Alhassan Mahmud, 33, mason and Ibrahim Moro, 22, labourer, have been sentenced to a total of 24 months’ imprisonment with hard labour for engaging in illegal mining at Apensu, near Kenyasi in the Asutifi South District of the Brong Ahafo Region.

They pleaded guilty and were convicted on their own plea.

The prosecutor, Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Akornor, told the Sunyani District Court (A), presided over by his Honour, Frederick Tetteh that on 17, July 2018, the security team of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited saw the three convicts mining at Apenso at about 12:30am.

The complainants from Newmont called for the assistance of police and military that arrested the three.

Seven mini fertilizer sacks containing sand believed to be gold ore, two chisels and a shovel were retrieved from them.

They were charged with engaging in small-scale mining without licence contrary to Section 82(1) and 99(2a) of the Minerals and Mining Law (Act 900, 2015).

The judge said the three were fully aware of the ban on illegal small-scale mining in the country.

“This should serve as deterrent to others who are still engaging in illegal mining activities despite the ban,” he added.

danielyaodayee@yahoo.com

From Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani