3 Houses Torched In Chieftaincy Clash In Portor, Kintampo

Three houses have been torched in Portor, Kintampo, Brong Ahafo Region following gunfire exchanges between two rival chieftaincy factions.

It is not clear what triggered the two rivals to start shooting against each other but local reporters say the protracted tension between them stemmed from an age-old shooting to death of a chief in a mosque.

Fire officers rushed to the crime scene to put out the fire.

Police officers have also stormed the area to restore calm. Some reports say two people may have been killed in the clash but that has not yet been confirmed by any independent authority.

The area is predominantly inhabited by people of northern extraction who are also Muslims.

