3 Grabbed Over Bimbilla Massacre

Ambrose Dery, Minister of Interior

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, yesterday briefed parliament on measures being taken by the government to ensure lasting peace in Bimbilla, Northern Region, following protracted chieftaincy clashes which have resulted in many deaths over the last three years.

He said three suspects are in police custody over the deadly chieftaincy dispute that resulted in the death of ten people and the burning of 21 houses a few weeks ago.

The recent clashes occurred after a purported enskinment of one Mumuni Haruna as Bimbilla Kumabi by the regent of the town on February 9, 2017.

According to the minister, the clashes resulted from chieftaincy matters and that the government would not in any way involve itself in the chieftaincy matter but its primary concern is how to maintain peace and order in Bimbilla for the residents to go about their duties.

Mr Ambrose Dery disclosed that the government has currently deployed 210 police personnel, 69 military personnel and 13 investigators to maintain peace for the meantime and pursue the perpetrators of the heinous crime to face the law.

He told parliament that the security personnel have been tasked to protect citizens and also guard the residences of some key figures from the Gbimayili and the Bangyili gates such as the regent, Nakpa-naa, Vo naa and Kpathili-naa.

The Interior Minister said the investigators were working tirelessly to arrest all those involved in the killing of innocent people and the damage caused to properties, stressing that three people have so far been arrested and are in police custody.

He said he together with the Minister for Defence, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection and top security personnel had visited the town to assess the extent of damage caused to property and also to assure the people of the government’s commitment to maintain peace and security at Bimbilla in the Nanumba North District to help promote social and economic activities.

Mr Ambrose Dery indicated that the government would continue to monitor the situation and ensure that it does not deteriorate and affect others in the area.

The minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the situation in Bimbilla is very disturbing and that the minority Members of Parliament (MPs) were prepared to partner government to help bring lasting peace to the people of Bimbilla.

He said next time that the government is sending a delegation to Bimbilla, it should involve the minority since they are also stakeholders in ensuring peace in the country.

He pointed out that tension is also building up in Yendi and Bawku as a result of long-standing chieftaincy disputes in those areas

The Minister for Defence who is also the MP for Bimbilla, Dominic Nitiwul, advised politicians to refrain from making comments on “which gate has done what” since such comments inflame passion.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr