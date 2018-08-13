3 Ghanaians Grab WBO Titles …In Cabic Promotions Bill

Patrick Allotey aka Arrow One, in the early hours of Sunday retained his WBO Africa Super Welterweight title with a majority points victory over Ugandan challenger, Badru Lasambya at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

The Big Fight Night which was staged by new promoters, Cabic Management &Promotions also saw heavyweight Richard Lartey Harrison winning the WBO Africa belt with a knock out against Bonaface Kabore of Burkina Faso in round two.

Emmanuel Martey also won the WBO Africa Super Middleweight belt through a technical decision when his Nigerian opponent, Sunday Ajunwa suffered a cut on his forehead, and blood keep oozing out.

The Cabic bill with attracted a lot of dignitaries including former president John Dramani Mahama, Hon. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, former Mayor of Accra and MP for Ablekuma South, Nii Lante Vanderpuije, former Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon Mohammed Adjei Sowah, the present Mayor of Accra, the Minister of Fisheries, Nii Adotey Otintor, Sempe Mantse and others.

Also in the Arena were WBO Match Commisioner, Samir Captan, Peter Zwennes, GBA President, former WBC Featherweight champion, Prof. Azumah Nelson, Alhaji Inusah, Wonder Tackie, Dan Sackey, and Emmanuel Tagoe, former IBO champion who was on the stage to announce his next fight on October 20 for a WBO Africa title and apologized to the President of the GBA.

Top class musicians, Efe Kiss, Papa Row and Tic Tac thrilled the fans before the VIPs were treated to a late dinner hosted by P Mobile, one of the sponsors of the event. Other sponsors are Travel Matters, Sandbox Beach Resort and the media.

From The Sports Desk