 3 Companies Get Golf Lessons

Some members of three reputable companies-Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), Old Mutual Ghana and AKSA Generators left the Achimota Golf Academy on Friday evening empowered with golf tutorials.

It was their first ever golf lessons conducted by top golf coach Alasdair Barr and Steve Wilson, Golf Director, Ghana Golf Association (GGA).

The duo technical brains took the participants through the rudiments of golf, and after close to 40 minutes of lecture and practical demonstration, they (Participants) had a first time experience of the use of the golf club (Stick).

Later, the instructors taught them, how and where to position themselves, how to handle the club, ball, as well as how to swing.

The exercise forms part of the GGA initiative to involve corporate Ghana in the promotion of golf in the country.

GGA President Mike Aggrey, however expressed misgivings about the low turnout taking into account the high numbers that confirmed their participation but failed to turn out.

“I am very disappointed with the low turnout; the numbers I see here comes nowhere near the confirmation we received. But we won’t relent, we will keep pushing till we get there,” said Aggrey.

Captain of the Achimota Golf Club, Mark Cofie was also present to lend a hand to the event.

Meanwhile, the GGA boss has urged schools such as Accra Academy, GSTS, Prempeh College, St Augustine’s, Tema Senior High, among others to participate in the Old Students school’s League.

He expressed delight over Odadee (Presec Old Students) joining the League and pointed out that a quadruangular event among MOBA, Adisco, Akora and Odadee will soon hit one of the Golf Clubs.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum