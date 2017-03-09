3 Busted For Treason

Back of the T-Shirt and chairman of the group

Three members of the separatist group, who are calling for the secession of parts of Ghana along the country’s eastern border to create an independent state, have been busted.

Barring any hitches, they would be arraigned before court today, March 9, 2017.

They are to be charged with treason, according to the police, in accordance with the treason felony and other offences Law, Act 29 /62; Section 182 Sub-section B.

“Their action contravenes Ghana’s Constitution and has a potential to destabilise the country,” said the Volta Regional Police Commander, ACP Nana Asomah Hinneh.

The Volta Regional Police arrested the three members of Homeland Study Group Foundation early this week.

Initially, Martin Asianu Agbenu, 57, was arrested at Tokokoe on Monday, March 6, while selling customised T-shirts with the following inscriptions; ‘9th MAY IS OUR DAY’ at the top and ‘A CITIZEN OF WESTERN TOGOLAND’ at the base of the shirt.

The front view of the T-shirt has the map of Ghana with Western Togoland well cut out and a flag in green, red, yellow and blue colours with a picture depicting a handshake in the middle.

The other two, the Chairman of the group, Charles Kormi Kudjordjie, 93, and Divine Odonkor, 65, were picked up in Ho the following day, Tuesday after Martin named them as those who gave him the T-shirt to sell.

The two were interrogated over the T-shirt and an event they held on Independence Day (6th March) in Ho to actualise their ploy to declare parts of Ghana an independent state.

Background

The group has for some years been agitating for the Volta Region and parts of the Northern and Upper East Regions to become independent under the name, State of Western Togoland which they erroneously claimed existed before Ghana’s independence.

According to the group, the 1956 plebiscite which joined the British Togoland – a United Nations Trust Territory – now parts of Volta, Northern and Upper East regions, to the then Gold Coast (now Ghana) has not favoured the people of Western Togoland, especially the Volta Region.

To this end, the group claims the time has come to separate Western Togoland from Ghana and make it stand as an independent state.

After several lectures and agitations, the group had decided to actualise its intention and declare an independent State of Western Togoland on May 9, 2017.

ACP Nana Asomah Hinneh, briefing the media after the arrests of the three men, said their action is an affront to national peace and security.

He said they would be charged with treason in accordance with the law.

Bail For Nonagenarian

He disclosed that the 93-year-old chairman of the group, Mr. Kudjordjie, had been granted a police enquiry bail because of his age as he could not stand the constrictions in a police cell.

Mr Asianu Agbenu and Divine Odonkor are in police custody for further interrogation.

The arrest of the men comes weeks after the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, had called for a stop to their activities, which he described as ‘treasonable.’

He warned that he would allow the security services pick up the matter, should they continue with their illegal activities when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament for his vetting.

Advice From Police

ACP Hinneh maintained that the group should have used the appropriate legal means in addressing its grievances rather than taking the law into its own hands.

“If they are saying they have a document that shows that the Volta Region and all the areas they are mentioning should not be part of Ghana, the best thing for them to do is to go to the Supreme Court and have the issue settled properly. You do not take the law into your own hands and do what pleases you.

“This is a serious issue that can affect the peace and security of the country and we will not sit down and let it happen,” he warned.

He said that the case had been referred to the Attorney General’s Department for advice and further action.

From Fred Duodu and Gibril Abdul Razak, Ho (gbabdulrazak@gmail.com)