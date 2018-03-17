3 Arrested In Kumasi

THREE MEN have been arrested and detained by the Tafo-Pankrono District police following the robbing of a man in a Toyota Corolla taxi registered GR 960 Z, at Breman UGC, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, on Monday.

COP Ken Yeboah, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, said the suspects – Isaac Opoku, 22, Isaac Kwakye, 25 and Nana Akwasi, 28 – were arrested at Breman junction on March 12.

The victim, he said, was robbed of GHȼ1,000 when one of the suspects, Nana Akwasi, who was sitting beside him, deliberately alighted and re-entered the car in order to corner the victim, the police commander indicated.

He narrated that the trio then held the victim at knife-point as they ordered the driver to drive towards a new road at Abawa junction.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kumasi yesterday, the regional police commander said the victim was driven away and put down at Breman Afrikiko, where the money and a bank passbook were taken from him.

According to the police chief, the victim, thereafter, mustered courage and stopped another taxi to chase the suspects.

He finally raised an alarm when they got close to the robbers’ car, which attracted the attention of onlookers. They quickly went to the aid of the victim and apprehended the three gangsters and handed them over to the Tafo-Pankrono police.

