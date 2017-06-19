2nd Witness In Afoko Murder Trial Discharged

Gregory Afoko

Defense counsel in the case involving Gregory Afoko, who has been accused of the murder of the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Thursday, ended cross-examination of the second prosecution witness.

The defence began cross examination of the witness Zuweira Issaka after her evidence in chief at the last sitting.

The Accra High Court has adjourned the case to June 20 for the prosecution to bring its next witness.

The prosecution intends to call 13 other witnesses, aside Hajia Adams and Madam Issaka to make its case.

Gregory Afoko, a farmer, is alleged to have killed Mr Adams Mahama, the NPP Upper East Regional chairman.

Afoko is being held on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

He has pleaded not guilty before the court, which is also composed of a seven-member jury.

It is alleged that Afoko carried out the act with one Alandgi Asabke, who is on the run.

A third accomplice, Musa Issa, was granted bail after the Attorney-General, opined that there was not enough evidence to prosecute him.

On February 23, last year, an Accra District Court committed Afoko to stand trial at the High Court to answer to the charges against him.

During the committal proceedings, the state tendered over 17 exhibits in respect of the trial.

The exhibits include Afoko’s caution and charge statements, as well as a post-mortem report of the deceased conducted on November 25, 2015 by Dr Lawrence Edusei, a medical report on the deceased wife, who also sustained injuries in her bid to assist the deceased when the incident occurred.

Other exhibits are a gallon containing the alleged residue of acid found at the crime scene, a cup believed to have been used by the assailants in pouring the acid onto the deceased, the deceased’s pair of shoes and attire and a piece of carpet in the car of Adam.

The rest were various reports from the Ghana Standard Authority (GSA), a pair of blue-black track suit belonging to Afoko and photographs of the crime scene.

Prosecution is being led by Nicolas Amponsah, Chief State Attorney, who told the court that the deceased was a contractor, who lived at Bolgatanga SSNIT Flats in the Upper East Region and also the NPP Regional Chairman.

According to Mr Amponsah, Afoko also lives in Bolgatanga and is the younger brother of Paul Afoko, the suspended National Chairman of the NPP.

The State said the accused is also a party activist and close to the deceased.

On May 20, 2015, the deceased left his house to his construction site in his pick-up truck with registration number NR 761-14.

The Chief State Attorney said the deceased returned to the house in the night and at the entrance of his house, two men signalled him to roll down the window of his car.

The deceased obliged and the two men, however, poured acid on the deceased and fled on a motorbike.

Mr Amponsah said Mr. Mahama shouted for help and his wife, Hajia Zenabu Adams, went to his aid.

He said Mrs. Adams also sustained burns on her chest and breast in her bid to assist the victim.

According to Mr Amponsah, the deceased told the wife that it was Gregory and Asanke, who poured the acid on him.

The deceased also mentioned the two accused persons, in the presence of neighbours, as the people who poured the acid on him.

The Chief State Attorney said Mr Adams was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the Bolgatanga Hospital where he passed on.

Mr Amponsah said the Police proceeded to the crime scene and collected a gallon containing the residue of the alleged acid, a cup and clothes of the assailant.

He said the passenger and driver’s seats were soaked with the acid and a pair of track suit used by the accused was also picked up.

The items retrieved were sent to the Ghana Standard Board.

Afoko was picked up at about 02:00 hours in his house and he led the Police to Asake’s house. Asabke was, however, not available.

A post-mortem conducted on the deceased by Dr Edusei indicated that Mr Adams died of extensive acid burns.

GNA