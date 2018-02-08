2nd Edition Of Western Music Awards Launched

Gyedu Blay Ambulley

The second edition of the Western Music Awards which is slated for Saturday, April 28, 2018 has been launched.

The launch of the awards scheme attracted a number of music stakeholders such as Gyedu Blay Ambulley, Paulina Oduro, Kofi Kinaata, among others.

This year’s edition dubbed ‘For The Love of The Region’, which is being organised by Westline Entertainment, is expected to bring together musical legends from the Western Region.

The maiden edition held in 2017 brought together music legends and upcoming artistes from the region who exhibited variety of talents.

Speaking at the launch, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Western Music Awards (WMA), organisers of the event, Nana Kwesi Coomson, stated that the award scheme intends to reward all artistes of the region, adding, “Anyone who is an artiste from the Western Region automatically qualifies for the awards.”

Unlike the maiden edition which did not limit the award to any specific year under review, Mr Coomson mentioned that this year’s award seeks to review songs produced and played in 2017.

“The year under review is 2017 and our 2017 calendar year starts from 1st January, 2017 to 1st February, 2018,” he added.

According to the PRO, there will be 23 categories for the awards, which will be grouped under general and industry/technical assessment.

He announced that nominations are open to interested artistes in the region.