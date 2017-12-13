2nd Deputy BoG Boss Hasn’t Resigned – Governor

Dr Ernest Addison, BoG Governor

The Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Ernest Addison has dismissed media reports that his second deputy governor has resigned.

According to him, Dr. Johnson Asiama is still at post at the Bank of Ghana.

Media reports are rife that Dr. Asiama who was appointed into office during the tenure of former President John Mahama has taken his accumulated leave and will not return to the job.

Even though he has personally denied leaving the job, reports suggest he may leave before the year ends.

Interacting with some selected media personnel at a Press Soiree in Accra Tuesday, Dr. Addison said “ There are reports that my second deputy governor has resigned; he is on leave”.

Dr. Asiama’s tenure at the bank ends in April 2020.

His former boss Dr Abdul-Nashiru Issahaku left the top job months after the NPP won the 2016 elections.

-Starrfmonline