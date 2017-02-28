28th Feb. Shooting: Akufo-Addo Pledges GHC200k To Veterans

President Akufo-Addo has ordered the Defence ministry to release 200,00 Cedis for the welfare of members of the Veterans Association of Ghana.

According to the president, the veterans are special people who must be cared for by the state.

The package was announced by the Defence minister at the 69th anniversary of the 28th February Christianburg crossroads shooting, at Osu in Accra.

“…As part of the things he wants to do going forward, he has tasked my ministry to release 200,000 Cedis for you. So my ministry will release that 200,000 Cedis for you,” Defense minister Dominic Nitiwul announced at the event which was attended by the President Tuesday.