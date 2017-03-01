285 Leprosy Cases Recorded

Dr Amankrah-Otabir commissioning the block, as Dr George Abbam, President of International Anti-Leprosy Organisation, and others look on

As part of efforts to continue to reduce leprosy in the country, the Ankaful Leprosy and General Hospital in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abram (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region has commissioned an ultra-modern accident and emergency block facility for the hospital in the area.

The emergency block comprises of eight male and eight female wards, a staff dressing room, procedure rooms, a consultation room and washrooms for both sexes.

Commissioning the block, the medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Ekow Amankrah-Otabir, stated that at the end of 2016, a total number of 285 leprosy cases was recorded nationwide, giving a prevalence rate of 0.1/10,000 population.

He mentioned some of the challenges confronting the hospital as inadequate staff and accommodation, poor road network and non-payment of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

“We have been paid up to March 2016 so all that has been done from April 2016 to date has not been paid,” Dr Amankrah-Otabir added.

He added that plans were underway to take action against people who have encroached on their lands.

Dr Amankrah-Otabir, therefore, commended organisations and individuals who have contributed positively to leprosy control programme, as well as built a new theatre and renovated all their wards for them.

The hospital was established in 1951, basically for leprosy management and as a referral centre for leprosy.

