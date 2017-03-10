25 Students To Study In Chinese Universities

The beneficiary students in group photo with the founder, coordinator of the foundation

The Tang Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) aimed at promoting education, is offering scholarship package to some 25 brilliant but needy Ghanaian students to study in tertiary institutions in China.

Currently, the Foundation is providing full scholarship which covers feeding fee, boarding house fee, healthcare and personal for about 25 children in Desks Educational Institute in Tema.

Beneficial students were selected from across the country after passing examinations and going through interview.

Mr. Hong, Founder of the Tang Foundation, said the gesture forms part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of his company CAITEC Group.

The Chairman of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies in Ghana disclosed that he has instituted a fund to sponsor students at Desks Educational Institute to study in any tertiary institution in China.

He was of the view that sponsoring the students to study further outside the country would go a long way to boost human resource development of Ghana.

Mr Hong, who is the Chairman of Council for the Promotion of Peaceful Reunification of China in Ghana, urged all well-to-do people in the area to emulate the shining example of Foundation.

Yaw Tsey, Coordinator to the Foundation, said the award of the scholarship to the students brings to 25, the number beneficiaries across the country.

He said the students were selected due to their academic performance at their various schools, adding that “the selected students successfully passed a special examination organised by a committee formed by the Foundation.”

Mark Dei, the General Manager of Desks Educational Institute, was grateful to the Tang Foundation for partnering his outfit to educate the selected students.

He was optimistic about the performance of the students, saying that “some of them placed first, third and fourth in the last term examinations. They will surely improve, because I have noticed improvement in their studies. We will keep pushing them.”

The beneficiary students expressed their gratitude to the Tang Foundation for the gesture.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema