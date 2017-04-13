24 Notaries Public Take Office

Kwame Boafo Akuffo

Twenty-four persons, including private legal practitioner, Kwame Boafo Akuffo, have been sworn in as Notaries Public.

Justice Jones Dostse of the Supreme Court, who administered the oath of office, said that Notaries Public must uphold professional standards.

Having been appointed after over 15 years of practice at the Bar, lawyers must bring their experience gathered over the years to bear on their duties, he stated.

The apex court judge, in an address read on behalf of Chief Justice Georgina Wood, noted that the Notaries Public Act 1960; Act 26 enjoins every person so appointed to swear faithfully to execute the duties of his office, adding that unfortunately the Act is silent on their duties.

Justice Dotse stated that “it must be noted that the functions of a Notary Public, however, entail great responsibilities and skill than mere oath taking.”

He said “as sworn public officials, you play an important role in the prevention of fraud and protection of the parties involved by acting as unbiased witnesses in respect of some documents. Because of this important role, all Notaries Public should understand the duties and responsibilities of Notaries Public and properly perform requested notary acts”.

The Supreme Court Judge congratulated the appointees and urged them to be persons of trust and fidelity.

Juliana Amo Neizer, the First Deputy Judicial Secretary, said national security conducted background checks on all of them.

Notaries Public are officers, who can administer oaths and statutory declarations, witness and authenticate documents and perform certain acts.

They can be called upon to prepare important documents such as contracts, leases, power of attorney and wills.

Other appointees are Nutifafa Nutsukpui, Michael Jojo Acquah, Yaa Antwi, Thadeus Sory, Joseph Issah Kaponde and Abeiku Dickson.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

jeffdegraft44@yahoo.com