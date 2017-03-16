234 State-Owned Vehicles Still Missing

Some 234 state-owned vehicles are still missing after the change of government, the Akufo-Addo government has officially announced.

The chairman of the Executive Assets Sub Committee of the Transition Team, Ayikoi Otoo, told the media Thursday that 67 out of the missing 301 vehicles have been retrieved leaving the outstanding at a total of 234.

He said the previous John Mahama-led administration handed over a list of 707 vehicles to the Akufo-Addo government.

The controversy surrounding the missing cars at the Office of the President became rife in February when the Director of Communications Eugene Arhin announced that 200 official vehicles from the State pool at the Flagstaff House cannot be accounted for.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo is still using his private Land Cruiser after being sworn into office. He said the president still resorts to the vehicle he used during the 2016 campaign for travels outside Accra.

Nana Addo uses a 2007 BMW saloon car that was bought during the Ghana@50 celebrations.

-Starrfmonline