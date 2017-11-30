23 Prostitutes Arrested In Tamale

Some of the suspected prostitutes and drug peddlers

A combined team of soldiers and police taskforce, in collaboration with the Tamale metropolis, has arrested suspected 23 drug peddlers and prostitutes in the metropolis.

Amongst the arrested prostitutes are some Nigerians who are believed to be involved in the trade in the Tamale metropolis.

The drug peddlers and prostitutes were arrested at Victory Cinema, Banvim, Nagasaki and Energy Bank areas.

Meanwhile, one of the suspected prostitutes, Nawaratu Rauf, is in police custody for allegedly possessing substances suspected to be marijuana (wee).

According to the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yussif Mohammed Tanko, the swoop was in response to complaints by residents in the above-mentioned areas of criminal activities.

He indicated that the arrested individuals were being screened after which they would be processed for court.

ASP Yussif Tanko warned residents involved in such acts that the exercise was not going to be a nine-day wonder, adding that the military and the police would continue the operation.

About two months ago, a joint military-police taskforce raided the Tamale forest and arrested some individuals for allegedly possessing marijuana.

The exercise was an initiative by the Tamale mayor to restore sanity and rid the Tamale forest of encroachers.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale