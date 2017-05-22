22 UCC Students Rusticated Over Hall Week Celebration

The vandalized building; Oguaa Hall

Information gathered by DAILY GUIDE indicates that 22 students of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), who were found culpable in the clashes between Oguaa and Atlantic (ATL) Halls during a hall week celebration that turned ugly in March, have been rusticated.

The information was contained in a Notice of Rustication issued by the university which reads in part, “The following students have with effect from the second semester of the 2016/2017 academic year been rusticated from the University for the periods indicated against their names for roles played in the disturbances at the Oguaa Hall on Friday, 17th March, 2017, during the 2017 ATLANTIC HALL WEEK celebrations.”

According to information available on the notice board of the university, the students – most of who were organizers of the programme – and Atlantic Hall executives have been rusticated for two and four semesters.

The affected students are Enoch Abeiku Bart-Plange Tawiah, 4 semesters; Rose Attah, 2 semesters; Mabel Anokwah, 2 semesters; Benjamin Sarfo, 2 semesters; Fred Appiah, 2 semesters and Teddy Agyei-Darko, 2 semesters – all from ATL Hall.

The clashes resulted in three of the students getting stabbed when some irate students of the University of Ghana (UG) and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) joined their counterparts at UCC for a hall week celebration.

A UCC student was paralyzed after he had been stabbed several times while trying to enter his hall from night studies.

The 18-year-old student, Emmanuel Quarshie, is currently receiving medical treatment at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra,

It would be recalled that residents of Commonwealth Hall of UG and Unity Hall of KNUST who had been invited for a programme at ATL Hall ended up attacking residents of Oguaa Hall due to a misunderstanding.

The clash deepened when porters of Oguaa Hall refused to allow some naked Vandals, Unity and ATL students into the hall.

Several properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis, including buses, were vandalized.

It took the intervention of the police to restore peace and order at the campus and 22 students were invited to assist the police in their investigations.

The school authorities therefore pledged to deal with students who would be found culpable after the police had concluded their investigations.

From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast

Email:affulsco@gmail.com