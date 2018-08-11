22 Galamsey Operators Arrested At Prestea

Gun-wielding Chinese galamseyers

Twenty-two suspected illegal miners, comprising nine Chinese nationals and a Togolese and 12 Ghanaians, have been arrested by personnel of Operation Vanguard in the Western Region.

The personnel also patrolled some illegal mining sites in some communities in three other regions.

Some of the Chinese nationals were wielding guns at the time of their arrest.

Items immobilized during the operation included two excavators, 24 Changfan machines, 10 floating platforms and three Grease guns.

Operation Vanguard also seized an excavator, Nissan Navara Pick-up, motorcycle, two control boards, two monitors, a battery and two pump action guns.

The suspects were arrested at illegal mining sites at Hiawa, Prestea and Enyinam, all in the Western Region.

The Operation Vanguard also patrolled certain communities in the Eastern Region, including Akanteng, Osenase, Asamankese, Dwenase, Osino and Apradan.

The anti-galamsey taskforce also stormed some illegal mining sites at Bepotenten in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

They were also at Adahamase and Assin Asamang in the Central Region.

In all these areas, no ‘galamseyer’ was arrested.

Seven Ghanaians, six Chinese and the Togolese were arrested in the Amenfi Central District of the Western Region, while three Chinese and five Ghanaians were also arrested in the Prestea Huni Valley District in the Western Region.

All the suspects were handed over to Manso Amenfi and Prestea Police in the region.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi