2019 Edition Of 3 Music Awards To Be Launched Soon

The second edition of the 3Music Awards will be launched in November at a ceremony to be held in Accra.

The launch of the event is expected to attract a number of showbiz personalities, the media, individuals and sponsors of the awards.

The awards scheme, which was instituted a years ago, seeks to foster the development of the Ghanaian music industry and reward those who have excelled in gospel, hiplife, highlife, reggae and dancehall.

The organisers of the awards scheme have promised an improved edition next year.

They said plans for next year’s edition will be made known at the launch, adding that the event will be bigger and better than the previous one.

Measures are being put in place to make next year’s event more attractive than the previous one, organisers also disclosed.

The first edition was held on March 24 last year and it saw late dancehall musician, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, popularly known as Ebony Reigns, grab her first posthumous award.

On the night, Shatta Wale was adjudged male act of the year while his smash hit single ‘Ayoo’ received the song of the year.

Patapaa’s smash hit single ‘One Corner’ won the viral song of the year at the event.

The night witnessed spectacular performances from Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Obibini, Teephlow, Joyce Blessing, Joe Mettle, Sista Afia, Gallaxy, Kumi Guitar, Kurl Songx, Ex-Doe, Chicago and a host of others.