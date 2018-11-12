2019 AFCON Qualifier: Kwadwo Asamoah Out Of Ethiopia Clash

Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has been ruled out of the Black Stars 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Ethiopia this weekend due to a knee injury.

The Inter Milan star suffered a swollen knee after featuring in his side’s Serie A league match with Atalanta over the weekend.

The injury is a recurrence of an old problem and Asamoah has requested to be excused from the match with Ethiopia to enable him seek further medical attention with his club.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has granted Asamoah permission and the Black Stars coach says there will be no replacement.

The Black Stars will now travel to face the Ethiopians with nineteen (19) players.

With Sierra Leone still serving a global ban from football, the qualifying picture for Group F remains unclear.

Kenya have seven points and Ethiopia four with both sides having played four matches.

Ghana and Sierra Leone both have three points but have only played two qualifiers so far.

-Ghanafa.org