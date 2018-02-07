2018 SONA Will Highlight ‘Improvements’ In Economy – Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

A Deputy Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said Thursday’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) will make a strong case for the laudable economic achievements under the current government.

“A lot has changed in the Ghanaian economy and on Thursday the President will give us the latest update on where we are on the macro side and then also on the micro side some specifics of what we have been able to achieve so far,” the Deputy Minister said Tuesday.

In accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, the President will deliver the SONA to Parliament on February 8, 2018, at 9:30 am where he will address issues on national security, economy and other sectors.

Speaking on a current affairs programme on GHOne TV ahead of the 2018 SONA, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said although there have been some challenges with the implementation of some key projects by the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration, there will be a good story to tell Ghanaians.

“We are doing well,” he said.

“Admittedly a significant part of [GDP growth figures] has come from oil but you also notice that the non-oil GDP figures are also picking up. And also if you look at the long-term growth horizon, you notice that for the non-oil GDP, as we invest more money into agriculture and as industry regains its verve…there is a gradual improvement in the Ghanaian economy particularly in the macro side,” he told host of State of Affairs, Nana Aba Anamoah.

The President, he said, will also address how some policy challenges will be tackled in his second year.

-Myjoyonline