2018 RTP Awards Calls For Nominations

Kwame Adinkra, Abusua FM

Big Events Ghana has opened nominations for the 2018 edition of the annual Radio & Television Personality (RTP) Awards.

According to Big Events Ghana, the organisers of the event, the forms for nominations for the 2018 edition of the awards have been released on the company’s website.

The forms are open to radio and television personalities who have endeared themselves to the hearts of listeners, viewers and media critics, and have excelled in their respective fields within the year under contention.

The eligibility year for the 2018 RTP Awards is September 2017 to July 2018.

Persons eligible for filing of nomination are station managers on behalf of their presenters and individual presenters who wish to put themselves up for nomination.

Interested radio and television personalities who meet the above criteria are to visit www.rtpwardsafrica.com, fill the online forms and submit for vetting. The closing date for the submission of nominations is July 2, 2018.

The event is aimed at rewarding personalities who have, over the years, contributed immensely towards the development of radio and television in Ghana.

The organisers have promised music fans of excellent performances from some selected award-winning Ghanaian artistes at this year’s event.