2018 Africa Men’s Sevens: Ghana Gear Up For Opener Against Uganda

Ghana’s Rugby team in Tunisia

The national Rugby team, the Eagles will face defending champions Uganda in a Pool B opener at this year’s Africa Men’s Sevens tournament on Saturday, October 13 2018.

The Eagles, who have been fine-tuning their preparations in Tunis ahead of the tournament, qualified as one of the top 12 teams on the continent.

The team is buoyed by their success at this year’s Bronze Cup but technical advisor Collin Osborne is cautiously optimistic.

“We are well aware of the enormity of the task that lies ahead. We are in a group with two of the strongest teams in Africa. We are the underdogs and it means there is no pressure on us. But I am absolutely confident the guys will give their best shot in Tunisia. The boys are proud of the privilege to represent Ghana”, the renowned rugby coach told JoySports.

The Eagles are ninth in the tournament’s rankings and President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union Herbert Mensah is urging rugby-loving Ghanaians to be modest in their expectations.

“All the other teams have a structure of playing and are supported by their governments and national associations. And most of them took their players from Europe. We are the only ones who took our players from Ghana,” he said.

The 2018 Africa Men’s Sevens Tournament will be staged in Monastir, Tunisia between October 13 and 14.

-Myjoyonline