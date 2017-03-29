2017 Kwahu Paragliding Festival Launched

Scene from the previous event

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, on Monday launched the 2017 Kwahu Paragliding Festival slated for Good Friday, April 14 to Resurrection Sunday, April 16 at Atibea in the Eastern Region.

The yearly event which is the flagship programme of the ministry is being organised to promote domestic tourism in the country.

The year’s event is expected to attract a large number of tourists, as well as pilots from the United States of America, Japan and Amsterdam who will fly passengers during the festival.

The festival which has gained prominence in the West Africa sub-region is expected to attract a number of tourists who will be flying from the Odwenanoma Mountains to the landing site at Nkawkaw at a height of more than 2,000 feet above sea level.

At the media launch of the 12th edition of the festival, Kwesi Agyemang, the acting executive director of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), said this year’s Kwahu Paragliding Festival is expected to be fun-filled with other activities aside paragliding.

“This year’s festival is expected to attract over 8,000 people, GLICO Insurance would provide a public liability insurance cover for all partners of the event,” he said.

According to him, this year’s festival is going to be a stepping point for a bigger platform to be created in Ghana, adding that the ministry was working to upgrade the facility at Atibea to promote regular paragliding events aside the usual Easter event.

Mr Agyemang said the festival is an opportunity to attract both domestic and international tourists and also boost the local economy. He urged Ghanaians to participate in the festival and the media to give it a prominent coverage.

The GTA acting executive director urged all stakeholders and well-meaning Ghanaians to come on board and support the festival in order to help promote and improve domestic tourism.

The ministry will also set up a tourism village where artefacts and souvenirs will be displayed whilst local Ghanaian dishes will be served at the village.