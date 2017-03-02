2017 Budget: Taxes On Airline Fares, Spare Parts Abolished

The Financed Minister Ken Ofori Atta has announced major tax cuts in government’s first budget presented to Parliament today, Thursday March 2.

The tax cuts are in fulfilment of promises made by the Akufo-Addo-led government ahead of the 2016 elections. In some cases the government has completely abolished some taxes introduced by the previous Mahama administration.

Among the abolished taxes announced Thursday to Parliament by Mr. Ofori Atta are;

The 1 % Special Import Levy – ABOLISHED

Kayayei Market Tolls – ABOLISHED

17.5 % VAT/NHIL on financial services – ABOLISHED

17.5 % VAT/NHIL on selected imported medicines, that are not produced locally – ABOLISHED

17.5 % VAT/NHIL on domestic airline tickets – ABOLISHED

5 % VAT/NHIL on Real Estate sales – ABOLISHED

Replaced 17.5% VAT/NHIL with 3 % flat rate for traders

Tax credits and other incentives for businesses that hire young graduates from tertiary institutions

Tax Incentives for Young Entrepreneurs

Duty on imported Spare parts Abolished

Corporate Income Tax to be progressively reduced from 25% to 20% in 2018

Excise duty on petroleum abolished

Special Petroleum Tax Rates reduced from 17.5% to 15%

National Electrification Levy reduced from 5% to 3%

Public Lighting Levy reduced from 5% to 2%

The tax cuts according to the Finance Minister is expected to bring relief to Ghanaians and help transform the economy.

The government in its 2017 budget also announced 456 million cedis for the fulfilment of its one district-one factory campaign pledge.

The government has also announced a 94 million cedis for the commencement of its one-village one dam campaign pledge expected to take off later this year.

