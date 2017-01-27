2017 AMAA Award Slated For June 3

Adesua Etomi

Deadline for entries for the 2017 edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAAs) ended on Wednesday, January 25, 2017.

The AMAAs opened its doors to film entries from across the continent and Diaspora on December 30, 2016 to January 13, 2017. But the date was extended to January 25 to aid filmmakers who couldn’t submit to do that.

Only films produced and released between July 2015 and December 2016 will be allowed for the awards. There were entry slots for feature films, short film, animation and documentary films, leading to prizes in 30 categories.

“Nominations will be announced in on April 20, 2017. The grand celebration of AMAA will take place on June 3,” organisers announced on Twitter.

The 2017 AMAAs is the 13th edition of the award ceremony after its inception in 2005. It is expected to honour hardworking filmmakers from last year, as the ceremony attracts a large number of film stakeholders from across the continent and the Diaspora.

