200 New Cars For Ghana Police

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has handed over 200 cars to the Ghana Police Service as part of government’s effort to resource the police.



Speaking at a ceremony to hand over the newly-acquired Toyota Camry saloon vehicles to the Police at the Forecourt of the Police Headquarters in Accra on Friday, 26 October 2018, Mr Akufo-Addo said: “It is when [law and order] is guaranteed that citizens can go about their normal lives in security and try to improve the quality of their circumstances.”



He added: “It is therefore vital that the executive should offer its full support to the police to allow it to perform its duty of maintaining law and order.”



“Ultimately, the aim of government is to strengthen the police and fashion it into an honest, disciplined, efficient and robust force,” the President said.



The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, in his remarks noted that to deal with the welfare of the Police Service, the government will continue to address all the host of challenges of Police personnel such as the promotions of some 750 officers which have been long pending.



The Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, who spoke on behalf of the IGP, said the transformation agenda of the government as far as the Police Service is concerned is in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 16, which places peace, justice, accountable and inclusive institutions at the core of sustainable development.



He assured that the Service will use the new vehicular resources to serve the people of Ghana.

