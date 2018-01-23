200 Nabbed Over Kwabenya Police Raid

The Accra Regional Police have begun screening a number of suspects picked up in connection with last Sunday’s jailbreak that resulted in the killing of a police officer at Kwabenya, a suburb of Accra.

A swoop conducted by heavily armed police officers Sunday dawn has led to the arrest of more than 200 suspects at various hideouts in the Greater Accra Region.

Reports have indicated that the police are making headway in the search for the suspected criminals who killed Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, who was with the counter non-commissioned officer in the charge office at the time of the incident.

Seven inmates, who refused to escape with their colleagues, have also been transferred to the Madina Divisional Command for safe keeping.

The jail breakers have been identified as Chibuzor Akwabu, 34, a Nigerian on remand for robbery; Edem Rockson, 32, on remand for stealing; Emmanuel Kotey, 21; Prince Osei, 27, arrested together with Kofi Darko, 21, for possession of fire arms without lawful authority and Atta Kwadwo, 20, for robbery.

When contacted, ASP Efia Tenge, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, disclosed, “There were fourteen inmates in custody before the jailbreak and after the seven had escaped, the seven others refused to go with them and they have been transferred to Madina Division for safe keeping.” debunking rumours that the escapees have been recaptured.

ASP Tenge noted that the command strongly suspects that this speculation is intended to divert the attention of the public from the ongoing pursuit and cautioned the public against channelling unverified information through social media.

She said the police are still in the process of getting the jail breakers rearrested.

Gunmen, numbering about six, Sunday dawn attacked the Kwabenya police station, killing the senior police officer in the process.

The Accra Regional Police Command has therefore launched a manhunt for seven suspects who escaped from the Kwabenya police cells, together with some armed men who facilitated their escape.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

