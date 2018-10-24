2 Tramadol Peddlers Jailed

The illegal drug importers. INSET: Sample of the dangerous drugs seized.

TWO NIGERIEN nationals, who were arrested by the Ashaiman District Police Headquarters for trading in dangerous drugs such as Tramadol (225mg) without license, have been sentenced to 15 years of hard labour in prison.

The convicts, who are to serve their jail terms at the Nsawam Medium Prison, are Ali Haruna, 38 and Ali Mubanoo Almu, 50.

Reportedly, Ali Haruna was in possession of over 1,000 pieces of assorted perilous drugs including Tramadol, Diazem and Axzol tablets, Nitrazepam, among others.

His accomplice, Ali Almu had in his possession 500 pieces of assorted drugs including Tramadol, Eskazepam and New Royal.

They were charged with two counts namely conspiracy to commit crime and causing danger to public health according to the Public Health Act 2012 – Act 851 – section 118.

After a year-long trial at the Ashaiman Circuit Court presided over by His Honour Gabriel Matey-Teye, the accused persons were fined 7,500 penalty units each, representing an amount of GH¢90,000 and in default serve 15 years in prison.

But the inability of the convicts to pay the penalty has resulted in the commencement of their jail terms.

According to prosecution, the Ashaiman Police acting on intelligence arrested the two Nigerien who were operating at Old Tulaku, a suburb of Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region under the guise of operating a provisions store.

The convicts were said to have admitted in their caution statements to the police that “we deal in dangerous drugs and sell them to our customers who are mostly the youth of Ashaiman”.

Sample of the drugs were sent to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for laboratory test and it was duly confirmed that the drugs are dangerous to human health and the convicts should be charged accordingly.

The excessive abuse of Tramadol by a section of the youth at Ashaiman and other parts of the country has become a serious concern to major stakeholders and the general public.

Meanwhile, the Crime Officer of the Ashaiman District Police Headquarters, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) George Antwi told DAILY GUIDE that his outfit would continue to hunt for persons who trade in dangerous drugs to face full rigours of the law. According to him, the jailing of the two Nigeriens will be used as a test case.

