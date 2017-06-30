2 Robbers Arrested In Kumasi

The two suspects and their weapons

The police in the Ashanti Region have arrested two young men for their alleged involvement in a series of robberies at Kejetia, an open-air market area in the city of Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

Joseph Obediaba, 19 and Salifu Yakubu, 20, were arrested on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at their hideout at Asante-Akropong, near Abuakwa in the Atwima Nwabiagya District.

DCOP Ken Yeboah, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, told the media at a press briefing in Kumasi yesterday that the police had intelligence that the suspects were keeping some weapons and ammunition in a room at Atonsu, a Kumasi suburb.

According to him, the information suggested that the twosome, unemployed, were using those weapons and ammunition to perpetrate their criminal activities at Kejetia and other areas in Kumasi.

He narrated that the police, armed with the information, proceeded to the Asante-Akropong community and arrested Joseph Obediaba and Salifu Yakubu.

DCOP Yeboah disclosed that an immediate search conducted in their room revealed two Mark 3 rifles, 10 live cartridges, eight Mark 4 live ammunition and a hood.

He said Salifu Yakubu claimed ownership of the weapons and the ammunition, whilst Joseph Obediaba also confessed during interrogation that he was part of the four-member gang who attacked and robbed a woman of GHȼ4,000 about two weeks ago.

The police boss claimed that both suspects had been charged provisionally with two counts of unlawful possession of firearms and robbery.

In another development, the police have arrested 37-year-old Yaw Boateng aka Ogu, who was being sought after by the police about two years ago.

The command has therefore appealed to the public to assist with information that could lead to the arrest of nine other suspects namely, Killer, Baby Last, Solo, Adepa, Hamidu, Abdulai, Tofik, Kofi of Poano and Azumah Yahaya from Wa.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi